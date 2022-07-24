IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
