Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

