Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Illumina by 58.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

