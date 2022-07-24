Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.57.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $439.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.