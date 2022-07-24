Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 9,896 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.