Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRSP opened at $8.26 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BrightSpire Capital news, CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.