InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,500 ($65.75).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.14) to GBX 5,400 ($64.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,762 ($56.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,609.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,868.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3,903.28. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($49.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($64.39).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

