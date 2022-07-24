International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.