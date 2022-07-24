Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $434.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

