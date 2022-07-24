iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

