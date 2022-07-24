iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

