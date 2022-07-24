iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

