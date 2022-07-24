iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 342,385.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,010,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

