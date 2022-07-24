iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $390.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.48. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

