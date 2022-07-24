Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

