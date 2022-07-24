Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,563 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EWSC stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

