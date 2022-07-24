Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

