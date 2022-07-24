Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,384,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,339,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,028,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.2 %

JLL stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

