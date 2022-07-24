Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

