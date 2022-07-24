Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $218.79 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

