Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,361,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

