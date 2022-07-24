Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,953 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,256,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.