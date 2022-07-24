Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAUZ opened at $22.77 on Friday. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

