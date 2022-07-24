Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,065 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock worth $9,136,160 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

VRTX opened at $280.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

