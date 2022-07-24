Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,986 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

