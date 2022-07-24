Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

