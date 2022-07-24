Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

