Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

