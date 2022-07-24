Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $455,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

