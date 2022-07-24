JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 413.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.73) to GBX 5,800 ($69.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

