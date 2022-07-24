JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 319.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

