JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

