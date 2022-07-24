JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $227.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

