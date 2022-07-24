JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 724.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

