JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of Y opened at $837.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $773.47. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.