JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

