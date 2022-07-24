JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 346.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

