JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 378.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,174,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

