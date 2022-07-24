JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 588.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $253.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

