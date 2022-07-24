JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,669,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $401.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

