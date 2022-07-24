JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 352.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.67) to GBX 735 ($8.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.16) to GBX 525 ($6.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

