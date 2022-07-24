JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 242,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

