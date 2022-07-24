JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 723.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

