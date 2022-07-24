JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.