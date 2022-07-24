JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,330.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,179.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

