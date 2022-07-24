JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 330.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

CNQ opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.