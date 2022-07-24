JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

