JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 24,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 180,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

