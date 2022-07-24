JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,872,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.