JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.45) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.56) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($76.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €48.55 ($49.04) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.14. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €43.40 ($43.84) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($77.76). The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

